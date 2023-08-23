Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Free Podcast Summary

Admiral Linda Fagan on servant leadership | Re:Thinking with Adam Grant
In a conversation with Adam Grant, Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military and the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares her insights on leadership, the need for change, creating an inclusive environment, and overcoming self-doubt.
She offers an in-depth look into her leadership journey, the transformative changes she has brought to the Coast Guard, and her vision for its future.
Defining Leadership
Effective leadership requires a balance of confidence and humility.
Principles, values, and integrity form the cornerstone of this leadership, creating an environment conducive for others to succeed.
The return on investment the nation gets for their 12.5 billion dollar Coast Guard…is really Second To None. – Admiral Linda Fagan
Overcoming Self-Doubt
Leaders should focus on making a difference rather than questioning their belongingness.
This shift in perspective can help overcome self-doubt and impostor syndrome.
Pilot Changes for Transformation
Small experiments or pilot changes can be instrumental in bringing about significant transformations within the organization.
The status quo is the risk position. If we don’t move beyond the status quo, we will become irrelevant as an organization. It really becomes existential, the kind of sort of generational and transformational change that we’ve got an opportunity to do. – Admiral Linda Fagan
Openness to New Ideas
A bold vision for change in the military is driven by confidence and openness to new ideas.
This encourages innovation and progress within the organization.
Revisiting Traditional Titles
While the term ‘commandant’ has a long history in the organization, there is room for considering more impressive titles that reflect the evolving nature of the role and the organization.
Breaking Ground
Being the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military is a landmark achievement that highlights the breaking of glass ceilings and the progress towards gender equality in the military.
The Impact of the Frozen Middle
Middle managers, often referred to as ‘The Frozen Middle’, can resist change.
Addressing this issue through direct communication channels to leadership can help facilitate change more effectively.
Driving Transformation
Driven by confidence and openness to new ideas, a bold vision for change in the military can lead to significant transformations, ensuring the relevance and effectiveness of the organization.