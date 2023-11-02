Airbnb’s Resilience and Reinvention: A Case Study in Crisis Management and Strategic Decision Making | Crucible Moments #bigIdeas

Airbnb’s Resilience and Reinvention: A Case Study in Crisis Management and Strategic Decision Making | Crucible Moments

This podcast offers an insightful journey into the challenges and triumphs of Airbnb, under the leadership of Brian Chesky.

It highlights the turning points that shaped the company’s trajectory, from battling a copycat competitor to navigating through a significant trust crisis and a global pandemic, ultimately transforming Airbnb into the global travel giant it is today.