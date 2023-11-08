AI’s Impact on Gaming with Roblox’s David Baszucki | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

AI’s Impact on Gaming with Roblox’s David Baszucki | a16z Podcast
Join Roblox’s CEO David Baszucki and a16z’s Jonathan Lai as they delve into the transformative power of AI in the gaming industry and virtual worlds.
They explore the potential of generative AI, personalized experiences, and the future of interfaces, among other topics.
Future of Interfaces
AI is transforming the way we interact with games and virtual worlds, making these experiences more immersive and intuitive.
As the quantity of games and experiences increase, user interfaces and discovery mechanisms will undergo significant changes.
AI’s Impact on Creators
AI tools can empower creators by automating certain tasks and providing insights into player behavior.
This could lead to experiences being created within other experiences, leading to a fully personalized avatar or cosmetics.
NPCs as Copilots
AI could be used to make NPCs more interactive and responsive, deepening player engagement.
NPCs could be created by prompts, adding a new level of interactivity to gaming experiences.
I think we will see in certain types of play real-time procedural at some point. You’ll be playing a 3D experience that no one has ever seen before. – David Baszucki
VR and Spatial Computing
Virtual Reality and spatial computing, combined with AI, could revolutionize the gaming landscape, creating even more immersive and interactive virtual worlds.
Different types of experiences will be optimized for different devices, shaping the future of gaming.
Discovery Mechanisms
The balance between short-term discovery mechanisms and long-term value is crucial in the gaming industry.
Many short-term discovery mechanisms do not optimize long-term value, suggesting that there are numerous opportunities in this area for innovation.
AI Tools Reception
AI tools like the code assist and the material generator have been positively received by players, providing users with more capabilities.
These tools have the potential to change the types of games that leverage these technologies.
Optimal User Interaction
Every device will have its own optimal user interaction and level of immersion.
For instance, a tycoon game might be better suited to a PC, while a first-person shooter might be more enjoyable on a VR headset.
There’s one category where people on our platform don’t even think of it as AI even though it’s been going on for two or three or four years: Quality of personalized discovery, quality of safety, civility, voice and text monitoring, asset monitoring, quality of real-time natural translation. – David Baszucki
Balancing Passion and Skill
Finding something you’re really good at and love at the same time is the key to success.
This balance of passion and skill can lead to optimal performance and satisfaction.