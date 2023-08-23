Allyson Felix on defeating disappointment and savoring success | Free Podcast Summary

Allyson Felix on defeating disappointment and savoring success | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In this episode of ‘Re:Thinking with Adam Grant’, Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in American history, shares her journey to success, her experiences with disappointment, and how she has learned to savor her achievements.

She discusses her initial disappointment at winning a silver medal at the age of 18, which she saw as a failure rather than a significant achievement.

This disappointment fueled her determination to strive for gold.