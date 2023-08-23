An inside look at how CNN builds product | Upasna Gautam | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – How CNN builds product: Upasna Gautam

Upasna Gautam is a product manager at CNN Digital, where she works closely with editorial staff and journalists to build their internal content management system. She is also a longtime meditation coach and a board member of the News Product Alliance.

We delve into how product teams are structured and operate at CNN, how CNN uses OKRs and roadmaps, and the unique challenges and opportunities in designing a digital product for journalists. Upasna also shares a story about her team’s product saving the day during the 2020 elections and gives listeners a free mini lesson on meditation.