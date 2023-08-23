An Uncommon Method to Delete Fear [the Dream-Destroyer] | Free Podcast Summary

Robin Sharma – An Uncommon Method to Delete Fear (The Daily Mastery Podcast)
Our tiny planet, going through such tumult, needs more human beings with faith in their mission, trust in their gifts and a sensational zeal to make their promise real.
I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain
Fear is a mind killer
Fear is the mind-killer. The life-ruiner. And the dream destroyer. And all those miserable things that make a great soul small.
Employ the self-talk of superstardom, and you hardwire the faith and confidence needed to believe in your mighty mission even where you’re only an army of one.
What we have learned from society
What’s logical, what’s intellectual in your mind, is just based on what you’ve learned from society, right? Your intellect and intelligence are just what you’ve been taught, but what you’ve been taught comes from the present and past. But empire-makers are all about the future, aren’t they? So, your intellect and intelligence are very limited because they are based only on what has worked in the past.
Your instinct says, “Here’s what the future’s potential is.” So, start getting to know yourself and practice trusting yourself a lot more.The heart is a lot more wise than the head.