An Uncommon Method to Delete Fear [the Dream-Destroyer] | Free Podcast Summary

What we have learned from society

What’s logical, what’s intellectual in your mind, is just based on what you’ve learned from society, right? Your intellect and intelligence are just what you’ve been taught, but what you’ve been taught comes from the present and past. But empire-makers are all about the future, aren’t they? So, your intellect and intelligence are very limited because they are based only on what has worked in the past.

Your instinct says, “Here’s what the future’s potential is.” So, start getting to know yourself and practice trusting yourself a lot more.The heart is a lot more wise than the head.