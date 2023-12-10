Applying design thinking to careers: 87% of employees are unengaged at work!
This discussion explores the psychology of career decisions, presented by Sharon Belden Castonguay, an adult developmental psychologist and career counselor.
She delves into how personal identities influence career choices, the role of cultural and societal factors, and the importance of self-awareness in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Most people do not make career decisions rationally but rather based on deeply-held often unconscious biases that they received from their social surround. – Sharon Belden Castonguay
Implications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
The Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by the rise of artificial intelligence and automation, has created uncertainty about future job opportunities.
It emphasizes the need for adaptability and continuous learning.
Applying design thinking to careers
Design thinking, a problem-solving approach that involves iteration and self-awareness, can be applied to career decision-making.
This can help individuals navigate the complexities and uncertainties of their career paths.
Your script is iterative and like any writing process, it’s likely to be messy. I urge you to embrace that messiness, own your story, and don’t let others write it for you. – Sharon Belden Castonguay
Influence of unconscious biases and societal expectations
Career decisions are often influenced by unconscious biases and societal expectations.
Recognizing and challenging these influences can lead to more authentic and fulfilling career choices.
Career narratives and their influence
It’s important to understand and question our career narratives.
Embracing the messiness and iterative nature of this process can lead to more genuine and satisfying career paths.
Ownership of career stories
Individuals should take ownership of their career stories, rather than letting others dictate them.
This involves questioning societal scripts, exploring personal interests and values, and making informed decisions.
Messiness of career decision-making
The process of making career decisions is inherently messy and iterative, much like the writing process.
Embracing this reality can help individuals navigate their career paths with more resilience and adaptability.
Historical challenges of career decision-making
The challenges of making career decisions are not new.
They have persisted throughout history, underscoring the complexity and importance of this process.
Uniqueness of career choices
Career choices are deeply personal and unique to each individual.
They cannot be programmed or determined by computers, highlighting the importance of self-awareness and introspection in career decision-making.