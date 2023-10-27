Arnold Schwarzenegger on Resilience, Thinking Big, and Life Tools #bigIdeas

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Resilience, Thinking Big, and Life Tools | The Tim Ferriss Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a conversation with Tim Ferriss, shares his life’s philosophy, experiences, and the principles that guided him to success.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-born bodybuilder, actor, businessman, philanthropist, bestselling author, and politician. He served as the thirty-eighth governor of California. From his early entrepreneurial ventures to his resilience in overcoming health challenges, Schwarzenegger offers valuable insights on thinking big, building resilience, and being useful.
The more people that know about your product or about your talent, the more you can go and be successful. Therefore, this idea of selling, publicizing, marketing, communicating, convincing, all of those kind of things is an art. – Arnold Schwarzenegger
Building Your Own Ladder
Schwarzenegger shares his journey from bodybuilding to becoming a successful actor.
Despite initial skepticism from others about his body type, accent, and name, these factors eventually became his unique selling points, contributing to his success in Hollywood.
He emphasizes the importance of building your own ladder to success, rather than merely climbing one built by others.
Risk-Taking in Business
Schwarzenegger’s venture into comedy with the film “Twins,” reveals his willingness to take financial risks.
He, Danny DeVito, and Ivan Reitman took a risk by foregoing upfront salaries in exchange for a percentage of the movie’s profits, a decision that paid off significantly.
The Importance of Confidence
Schwarzenegger shares how his confidence in his abilities and the collective confidence of his team contributed to the success of “Twins.” Their collaboration and shared risk-taking resulted in a highly profitable movie that exceeded expectations.
Learning to Adjust
Schwarzenegger believes that the ability to adjust your language and approach depending on your audience is a crucial aspect of selling.
He understands the need to tailor his communication to effectively sell his ideas or products.
The Value of Hard Work
Schwarzenegger’s philosophy of “working your ass off,” a central theme in his book, was born from his early experiences of working hard to achieve his goals.
He learned the value of diligence and hard work in overcoming challenges and achieving success.
Thinking Big
Schwarzenegger emphasizes the importance of thinking big and setting ambitious goals.
He shares how he aimed to compete in the Junior Mr. Europe competition instead of just the Mr. Austria competition, a decision that launched his career and led to his job as a trainer in Munich.
This job allowed him to train day and night, setting him on the path to becoming a bodybuilding champion.
Financial Stability
Schwarzenegger’s strategy to avoid financial vulnerability involved making his first million in real estate before venturing into acting.
This financial stability allowed him to reject roles that didn’t align with his vision of becoming a leading man in Hollywood.
He applied the rule of not listening to naysayers and worked hard to achieve his acting goals.
Don’t just worry about climbing a ladder that someone else has built. No, build your own ladder. Just don’t wait for anyone else. That’s what I did. – Arnold Schwarzenegger
Turning Obstacles into Assets
Schwarzenegger highlights how his unique traits, which were initially seen as obstacles in Hollywood – his accent, his name, and his body – became his biggest assets.
His accent became an advantage when playing The Terminator, and his muscular physique, which was initially seen as a drawback, became a selling point for roles like Conan the Barbarian.