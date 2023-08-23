Aryeh Bourkoff — Media’s Hottest Dealmaker on How to Negotiate, Rejecting Constraints, Mastering the Calendar to Create More Time, and How to Play the Long Game (#629) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Aryeh Bourkoff – Media’s Hottest Dealmaker
Learning to be creative, curious, and problem-solving while also being selective and open to relationships and opportunities can provide a competitive advantage.
Recognizing patterns
- With the right skills and confidence, anyone can become a successful analyst by recognizing patterns and predicting the future based on the data.
- Hard work and dedication are key components to achieving success.
- With dedication and hard work, anything is possible.
- Taking risks can lead to unseen rewards, so it’s important to be open-minded and embrace discomfort.
Values and principles
- Developing a strong core with foundational values and principles allows you to stay open to different cultures and ideas, practice self-awareness, and grow and learn.
A daily metric to measure progress
- Planning ahead and understanding the needs of the employer are key to balancing defense, offense, cost, and revenue for successful assistant roles.
- Having a daily metric to measure progress and understanding your own worth helps to ensure a realistic view of yourself.
- Create a secure and mission-driven environment that values and rewards risk-taking and skillful negotiations.
Begin climbing
- Preparation is key to successful negotiation: understand the other person’s perspective, know your priorities, and distinguish between what matters and what doesn’t.
- Demonstrating trust in negotiations can help unlock impasses and lead to successful deals.
- Reading books can help us understand our decisions, explore, and become wiser.
- To reach your ultimate destination, you must find your second mountain and begin climbing.
Balancing defense and offense for success as an assistant
- An assistant’s job is a difficult but rewarding one.
- It requires complex planning and strategy to construct a calendar that meets the needs of the employer.
- It is important to have a balance between defense and offense, internal and external, cost and revenue, in order to move forward and grow.
- Planning ahead for the future is essential to ensuring you have the necessary time for spontaneity and serendipity in your life.
- By making conscious decisions and understanding the needs of the employer, an assistant can achieve success.