Aryeh Bourkoff — Media’s Hottest Dealmaker on How to Negotiate, Rejecting Constraints, Mastering the Calendar to Create More Time, and How to Play the Long Game (#629) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

Learning to be creative, curious, and problem-solving while also being selective and open to relationships and opportunities can provide a competitive advantage.

Recognizing patterns

  • With the right skills and confidence, anyone can become a successful analyst by recognizing patterns and predicting the future based on the data.
  • Hard work and dedication are key components to achieving success.
  • With dedication and hard work, anything is possible.
  • Taking risks can lead to unseen rewards, so it’s important to be open-minded and embrace discomfort.

Values and principles

  • Developing a strong core with foundational values and principles allows you to stay open to different cultures and ideas, practice self-awareness, and grow and learn.
A daily metric to measure progress

  • Planning ahead and understanding the needs of the employer are key to balancing defense, offense, cost, and revenue for successful assistant roles.
  • Having a daily metric to measure progress and understanding your own worth helps to ensure a realistic view of yourself.
  • Create a secure and mission-driven environment that values and rewards risk-taking and skillful negotiations.

Begin climbing

  • Preparation is key to successful negotiation: understand the other person’s perspective, know your priorities, and distinguish between what matters and what doesn’t.
  • Demonstrating trust in negotiations can help unlock impasses and lead to successful deals.
  • Reading books can help us understand our decisions, explore, and become wiser.
  • To reach your ultimate destination, you must find your second mountain and begin climbing.

Balancing defense and offense for success as an assistant

  • An assistant’s job is a difficult but rewarding one.
  • It requires complex planning and strategy to construct a calendar that meets the needs of the employer.
  • It is important to have a balance between defense and offense, internal and external, cost and revenue, in order to move forward and grow.
  • Planning ahead for the future is essential to ensuring you have the necessary time for spontaneity and serendipity in your life.
  • By making conscious decisions and understanding the needs of the employer, an assistant can achieve success.
