Aswath Damodaran – Laws of Valuation: Revealing the Myths and Misconceptions – Nordic Business Forum | Podcast Summary

Aswath Damodaran – Laws of Valuation: Revealing the Myths and Misconceptions

In a compelling talk, Aswath Damodaran, a renowned Corporate Finance and Valuation Professor, delves into the life cycles of companies, how they need to adapt and evolve at each stage, and the changing role of a CEO throughout this journey.

He also discusses some common misconceptions about valuation, elucidating the intrinsic connection between a company’s story and its value.