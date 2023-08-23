Ava DuVernay is Triumphant | Free Podcast Summary

Ava DuVernay is Triumphant | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In this episode of ‘Re:Thinking with Adam Grant’, Ava DuVernay, the first Black woman director to win at Sundance and get nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, shares her journey from being a publicist to a successful filmmaker.

She discusses her leadership style, the importance of teamwork, and the lessons she learned from studying Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and career while making the movie Selma.