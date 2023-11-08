Aviation Breakthroughs and Silicon Valley’s Genesis | Acquired #bigIdeas

Aviation Breakthroughs and Silicon Valley’s Genesis | Acquired

Diving into the world of Lockheed Martin, this episode reveals the story of the legendary Skunk Works division, responsible for creating iconic aircraft such as the U-2, Stealth Fighter, and the SR-71 Blackbird.

Additionally, it uncovers Lockheed’s significant role in the birth of Silicon Valley, tracing the path from WWII to the Cold War.