Behind the scenes of Calendly’s rapid growth | Annie Pearl (CPO) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky’s Podcast – Annie Pearl: Calendly’s rapid growth

Annie Pearl is the Chief Product Officer at Calendly. Previously, she was Chief Product Officer at Glassdoor, as well as Director of Product Management at Box. She was named one of the most influential women in Bay Area business by the San Francisco Business Times.

Annie shares three paths into product management and advice on how to get your foot in the door. She also gives us an inside look at how Calendly’s product teams are structured, how they transitioned from solely PLG to adding a sales team and unlocking new growth levers, how they do planning, and much more.