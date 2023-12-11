Being Self-Aware is the most critical leadership skill you can develop
Matt Tenney, a mindfulness speaker and author, provides an inspiring case for the importance of mindfulness in leadership and business.
He illustrates how leaders can rewire their brains for better decision-making, emotional intelligence, and happiness without adding anything to their schedules.
We do not need anything outside of ourselves to be happy. We can train the mind to be happy regardless of what happens to us. – Matt Tenney
Anything that you do with awareness is relatively relaxing and you’ll notice that your anxiety levels actually go down a little bit. – Matt Tenney
Power of presence and vulnerability
Being fully present and vulnerable can have a powerful impact on others’ well-being and motivation.
Mindful self-awareness, a trainable skill, can lead to better focus, empathy, and understanding of others’ needs.
Mindfulness training might be the best way to become free from cognitive bias. – Matt Tenney
Integrating mindfulness into daily activities
Integrating mindfulness into daily activities can be an effective way to cultivate self-awareness.
This practice can lead to relaxation, reduced anxiety, and rewiring the brain for better self-awareness.
It also helps us live in the present moment and find more enjoyment and happiness in our lives.
Breaking the pattern of constant rushing
Rushing through activities and constantly thinking about the next thing makes us anxious and less effective.
Mindfulness helps break this pattern, allowing us to be more present in the moment and reducing anxiety.
Rewiring the brain through mindfulness
Mindfulness rewires our brain to increase self-awareness, a critical skill for leadership.
It allows us to live a happier and more meaningful life, and be kinder to others.
Ultimate measure of a fulfilling life
The ultimate measure of a fulfilling life is not material wealth or possessions but whether we are happy and kind to others.
Mindfulness training allows us to integrate mindfulness into our daily lives, making it a living reality rather than just an aspiration.
Continuous improvement through mindfulness
By practicing mindfulness, we can continuously improve as leaders while also living a happier and more meaningful life.
It allows us to be more effective in our tasks and find more enjoyment in our lives.
Mindfulness as a pathway to happiness
Engaging in activities with awareness and mindfulness is relaxing and reduces anxiety, making us more effective in our subsequent tasks.
Mindfulness training helps us to understand that we don’t need anything outside of ourselves to be happy.