Blink: Making big decisions fast using computer science
Cognitive scientist Tom Griffiths presents a fascinating insight into how the logic of computers can be applied to human decision-making.
By utilizing principles from computer science, we can untangle complex human problems and make better decisions in our everyday lives.
Efficiency of computer science principles
Applying computer science principles can make decision-making more efficient in everyday life.
These principles provide practical strategies for simplifying complex problems and focusing on the most effective solutions in the least amount of time.
Noguchi’s filing system
Japanese economist Yukio Noguchi’s filing system is an example of the least recently used principle.
By placing documents in a box from left to right and moving them along with each addition, one can quickly find the required document by starting from the left.
You can’t control outcomes, just processes. And as long as you’ve used the best process, you’ve done the best that you can. – Tom Griffiths
Organizing with the pile method
Even a seemingly messy pile of papers can be an effective organization method if papers are consistently put back on top of the pile after use.
This way, the papers are ordered from top to bottom based on how recently they were used, making search easier.
Solving hard problems with computer science strategies
Computer science offers strategies for breaking down difficult problems into simpler ones, utilizing randomness, removing constraints, or allowing approximations.
This approach can lead to effective and efficient solutions.
Focus on process, not outcomes
Understanding that outcomes can’t be controlled, only processes, can alleviate decision-making stress.
Following the best process available is the optimal approach, even if it means taking chances, not considering all options, or settling for a good enough solution.
Not every decision requires an exhaustive search. Often, we can stop early and still make a good choice. – Tom Griffiths
Applying the 37 percent rule in house hunting
The 37 percent rule can be effectively applied when house hunting.
Since it’s impossible to consider all options, taking a chance and exploring 37% of the available options before making a decision increases the probability of finding the best place.
Computer science principles and human limitations
Computer science principles can help us be more understanding of our own limitations.
By focusing on the process and using the best strategies available, we can make decisions based on limited information or settle for a pretty good solution.
Rational approaches to decision-making
Taking chances, not considering all options, or settling for a good enough solution are not irrational concessions.
They represent rational approaches to decision-making, acknowledging the impossibility of controlling outcomes and focusing on the best available process.