Bob Parsons ON: How to Be Present & Not Fear the Future – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Bob Parsons (founder of GoDaddy) ON: How to Be Present & Not Fear the Future

Bob Parsons is best known for being the founder of GoDaddy. Bob sold a majority stake in 2011 in a deal that valued the company at $2.3 billion. Currently, Bob is the CEO and founder of YAM Worldwide, which is home to his entrepreneurial ventures in the fields of motorcycles, golf, real estate, finance, marketing, innovation, and philanthropy.

YAM Worldwide includes companies such as PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. Bob is also a US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, and is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts.