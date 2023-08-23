Bob Parsons ON: How to Be Present & Not Fear the Future – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Bob Parsons (founder of GoDaddy) ON: How to Be Present & Not Fear the Future
Bob Parsons is best known for being the founder of GoDaddy. Bob sold a majority stake in 2011 in a deal that valued the company at $2.3 billion. Currently, Bob is the CEO and founder of YAM Worldwide, which is home to his entrepreneurial ventures in the fields of motorcycles, golf, real estate, finance, marketing, innovation, and philanthropy.
YAM Worldwide includes companies such as PXG and Scottsdale National Golf Club. Bob is also a US Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, and is widely recognized for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts.
One day at a time
- The “one day at a time” mindset emphasizes focusing on small steps and quantifying the worst-case scenario to overcome anxiety, stress, and achieve success in business and life.
- Coping with extreme events can be difficult, but finding solace in education and perseverance can lead to success and happiness. Don’t let past experiences hold you back from achieving your goals.
- To achieve success and happiness, disassociate from worries and stresses. Pursue interests, have fun, and maintain confidence in oneself. Learn from historical figures who succeeded through organization and exceptional record-keeping.
Achieve success
To succeed in business, have a higher purpose than just making money, energize employees by giving them a reason to believe, and let enthusiasm be contagious for customers to feel passionate about your brand.
Trust your intuition, keep a positive mindset, understand business numbers, and treasure your time with loved ones. Psychedelics may help overcome psychological trauma.
Believing in yourself is important, and therapy options like SGB block can help manage anxiety and trauma. Have fun in your pursuits to increase productivity.
Love your neighbor and make the world a better place.
Psychedelics should be made legal for therapeutic use, and every combat veteran should be treated with them upon returning home.