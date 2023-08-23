Brain Hacks For Money & Growth With Neurologist Sid Warrier | The Ranveer Show 147 | Free Podcast Summary

Brain Hacks For Money & Growth With Neurologist Dr. Sid Warrier | The Ranveer Show This podcast discusses the practical application of neuroscience in everyday life to improve productivity, efficiency, and overall well-being.

Two Types of Teenagers Today There are self-improvement focused teens and sensitive teens lacking ambition.

Your identity happens when there is no gym trainer and you’re still dropping down and giving yourself 10 more push-ups because that is who you are now, and that is what takes time…identity is a fluid thing…you can work at changing it and be aware that something else can come and change it. – Dr. Sid Warrier

Mental health is everything…everything affects your brain…there is nothing outside of the mental health scheme. – Dr. Sid Warrier

Every time it should be a conversation, especially for artists because art has the responsibility of figuring out what else can we do. Creation means messing up, creation means figuring out the ten things that don’t work. I feel that canceling an artist is counterproductive to our own evolution. – Dr. Sid Warrier

Cancelling Culture and Sensitivity Cancel culture has risen due to the extreme sensitivity and easy offense of this generation.

Brain Development and Neuroplasticity The human brain continues to develop until around the age of 25 and can change through neuroplasticity based on external stimuli and practice.

The Effects of Stress on the Brain Stress is detrimental to the brain and can cause mental and physical health issues.

The Impact of Meditation on the Brain Meditation affects different areas of the brain, including the prefrontal cortex, amygdala, and corpus callosum, leading to improved learning, emotional stability, and communication.

Think of going on a road trip…the better your car is…the better your road trip will be…similarly, mental health is about maintaining your body in order to maintain your mind. – Dr. Sid Warrier