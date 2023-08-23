Brené Brown and Simon Sinek on the leadership skills we need to build | Free Podcast Summary

Brené Brown and Simon Sinek on the leadership skills we need to build | ReThinking with Adam Grant

In a lively discussion, Brené Brown and Simon Sinek, two of the world’s most influential thought leaders, share their insights on the power of vulnerability, the importance of finding one’s ‘why’, and other vital skills for leaders.

They discuss how to foster inclusivity, the importance of courage, and the significance of self-reflection in leadership.