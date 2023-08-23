Brené Brown and Simon Sinek on the leadership skills we need to build | Free Podcast Summary

Brené Brown and Simon Sinek on the leadership skills we need to build | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a lively discussion, Brené Brown and Simon Sinek, two of the world’s most influential thought leaders, share their insights on the power of vulnerability, the importance of finding one’s ‘why’, and other vital skills for leaders.
They discuss how to foster inclusivity, the importance of courage, and the significance of self-reflection in leadership.
I think it’s true who we are is how we lead…self-awareness, kindness, vision, accountability, trust, just basic skills of being a good human being to other human beings. – Brené Brown
Courage in Leadership
Courage is fundamental to effective leadership.
This includes the bravery to speak truth to power, admit mistakes, have difficult conversations, and step into discomfort.
A leader’s courage can pave the way for open discussions and trust within a team.
Avoiding Parental Metaphors in Leadership
Terms like ‘facilitator,’ ‘coach,’ or ‘guide’ are preferred over ‘leader’.
This language encourages a more cooperative, less hierarchical relationship within a team.
Avoiding parental or family metaphors in the workplace can promote a more professional and respectful environment.
There’s nothing wrong with ambition and there’s nothing wrong with being excited and happy when we get a promotion, but anyone who’s reached any level of authority inside an organization, they didn’t get there alone. – Adam Grant
Taking Leadership into Your Own Hands
When faced with a leader who is not improving your work experience, consider taking on the role of the leader you wish you had.
This can involve embodying the behavior you’d like to see in your leader, as well as having difficult conversations about your experiences.
Creating Safe Environment through Vulnerability
Vulnerability can shift a leader’s focus from feeling threatened to creating a safe environment that is free of fear.
By expressing personal fears and anxieties, leaders can inspire their teams to be more open and receptive to feedback.
Being Students of Leadership
Great leaders should consider themselves students rather than experts of leadership.
This mindset encourages continuous learning, adaptability, and growth, which are essential for effective leadership.
Importance of Care and Connection
Establishing a deep connection and genuinely caring for the people you lead are crucial aspects of effective leadership.
If forming a deep connection is not possible, valuing their contributions and providing necessary support can go a long way in fostering a supportive work environment.
The Root Cause of Exhaustion in Leadership
Leaders should reflect on their motivation and energy levels and seek help when needed.
Understanding the root cause of exhaustion, such as loneliness or lack of appreciation, can help leaders set boundaries and avoid self-sacrifice.
The Role of Feedback in Leadership
Feedback is a critical aspect of leadership development.
Leaders who initially resist feedback may become more open and receptive when they feel safe and free from fear.
This openness can lead to improved communication and overall team dynamics.