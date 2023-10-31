Bringing Hidden Stories to Light: The Encyclopedia of Invisibility | Tavares Strachan | TED #bigIdeas

Bringing Hidden Stories to Light: The Encyclopedia of Invisibility | Tavares Strachan | TED
Diving into the forgotten pages of history, conceptual artist Tavares Strachan has developed a monumental effort dedicated to those unheard narratives that often go unnoticed.
His 3,000-page Encyclopedia of Invisibility highlights the importance of inclusivity and representation in historical accounts.
Preserving Forgotten Histories
Tavares Strachan’s latest creation, the Encyclopedia of Invisibility, is a detailed collection of overlooked or forgotten narratives in history.
Spanning over 3,000 pages with more than 17,000 entries, it represents Strachan’s commitment to illuminating lost stories.
Inspiration From the North Pole
The discovery of Matthew Henson, a largely overlooked polar explorer, during Strachan’s North Pole expedition sparked his mission to unveil lost narratives.
This encounter nudged Strachan towards the idea of the Encyclopedia of Invisibility, showcasing the significance of such obscured contributions.
Unveiling the Untold
The compilation of the Encyclopedia of Invisibility involved exhaustive research.
Strachan and his team delved into stories excluded from conventional historical accounts, thereby uncovering a diverse range of untold tales from around the world.
Celebrating Legacies in Space
Expressing his ingenuity beyond books, Strachan commemorated Robert Henry Lawrence, the first Black astronaut who ever lived, by launching a golden satellite named Enoch into space.
This artwork amplifies Lawrence’s legacy among the stars despite his untimely demise before reaching space.
Experiencing Art Beyond Boundaries
The Encyclopedia of Invisibility not just serves as a book but as an artwork interweaving sculpture and installation.
Strachan’s belief in the infinite presence of lost stories motivates him to employ varied mediums for storytelling, thus redefining the realm of artistic expression.
Roots Firmly in Personal Experience
Strachan’s fascination with lost stories stems from his childhood experience of finding no stories from his community in encyclopedias.
This drove him to create his own encyclopedia that encapsulates overlooked narratives, thus highlighting the influence of personal experiences in shaping one’s work.
Lost stories definitely need to be told. Not in small ways. But in ways that match the ambitions of the people that we speak for. – Tavares Strachan
Promoting Inclusivity and Representation
Strachan’s work prompts us to rediscover hidden narratives and presents them the acknowledgment they merit.
He emphasizes the role these lost stories play in shaping our sense of belonging and emphasizes the importance of portraying them in a manner that does justice to the people they represent.