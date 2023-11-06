Building Influential Digital Brands: Insights from Fashion Industry Veteran Susan Plagemann | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Building Influential Digital Brands: Insights from Fashion Industry Veteran Susan Plagemann | a16z Podcast
In an insightful discussion, veteran fashion and publishing industry leader, Susan Plagemann, shares her experiences and insights on the transformation of the media industry through technology.
From her tenure at Cosmopolitan to launching the first-ever video podcast series at Marie Claire, and building a digital presence for Vogue, Plagemann offers a deep dive into the evolution of media and the importance of a strong editorial vision in building influential brands.
Transitioning from Traditional to Digital Media
The transition from traditional to digital media is not a straightforward process.
It involves understanding the unique characteristics of different platforms and leveraging them for brand building.
For instance, the launch of the first-ever video podcast series at Marie Claire was a pioneering effort in adapting print content to the digital era, demonstrating the potential of digital platforms for traditional media brands.
The Power of a Strong Editorial Vision
A strong editorial vision is crucial for building successful brands.
This vision provides a clear direction for the brand and helps articulate its relevance in people’s lives.
The success of Vogue, for instance, is largely attributed to its clear editorial vision which was consistent across both print and digital platforms.
At the end of the day, brands are only as good as the clarity in which they move and could articulate why they matter and why they matter in someone’s life. – Susan Plagemann
Monetizing Social Media Content
High-value content creators should be compensated by social media platforms.
Brands that significantly contribute to the success of these platforms through their content should be recognized and rewarded.
This perspective highlights the importance of content creators in the digital landscape and underscores the need for fair compensation models.
The real success and the Genesis of really great digital reporting and coverage comes by your team’s ability to respond to what’s happening in the culture and the news on a daily basis. – Susan Plagemann
The Role of Responsiveness in Digital Coverage
The ability to respond to cultural and news events on a daily basis is key to successful digital coverage.
A team’s responsiveness to what’s happening in the culture and the news can significantly enhance the relevance and impact of digital reporting.
Collaboration across Fashion, Sports, and Entertainment
There are significant opportunities for collaboration across fashion, sports, and entertainment.
Influencers, with their widespread influence, can cover multiple vectors, and understanding their specific interests can lead to successful collaborations.
This suggests a new landscape of cross-sector collaboration that leverages the power of influencer marketing.