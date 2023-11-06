Building Influential Digital Brands: Insights from Fashion Industry Veteran Susan Plagemann | a16z Podcast #bigIdeas

Building Influential Digital Brands: Insights from Fashion Industry Veteran Susan Plagemann | a16z Podcast

In an insightful discussion, veteran fashion and publishing industry leader, Susan Plagemann, shares her experiences and insights on the transformation of the media industry through technology.

From her tenure at Cosmopolitan to launching the first-ever video podcast series at Marie Claire, and building a digital presence for Vogue, Plagemann offers a deep dive into the evolution of media and the importance of a strong editorial vision in building influential brands.