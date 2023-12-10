Businesses should be ‘lean and mean’ like Bruce Lee! – Making smart decisions
A lecture by Dan Lok provides insights into making smart business decisions.
He emphasizes the importance of management, analyzing results, understanding financial statements, and focusing on profit over tax avoidance.
Role of management
Management is vital in making smart business decisions.
It involves making decisions on various activities like marketing strategies, sales strategies, and management strategies.
These decisions directly influence the results and growth of the company.
Importance of analyzing results
Activities produce results, especially in terms of financial outcomes.
It’s crucial to analyze these results by looking at financial statements to identify what’s not working within the company and what needs to be changed or improved.
Understanding financial statements
Reading and understanding financial statements is a significant skill for business owners.
It provides insight into the company’s performance, helping to distinguish between successful and unsuccessful business strategies.
If you can read the scoreboard, you don’t know the score, if you don’t know the score, you can’t tell the winners from the losers. – Warren Buffett
Ten times your finances. Ten times your business. Ten times your marketing. Ten times your life. – Dan Lok
Managing expenses and profit
Instead of focusing solely on avoiding taxes, successful business management requires attention to managing expenses and increasing profit.
This approach ensures sustainability and growth in the long run.
Adopting a lean approach
Businesses should adopt a ‘lean and mean’ approach, like Bruce Lee, by minimizing overhead growth.
This strategy enables companies to be efficient, flexible and competitive in the marketplace.