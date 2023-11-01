Can the US and China Take On Climate Change Together? | Changhua Wu | TED #bigIdeas

Can the US and China Take On Climate Change Together? | Changhua Wu | TED
This podcast delves into the simultaneous need for accelerated climate change efforts, and the geopolitical civilizations between the US and China.
Policy analyst and China expert, Changhua Wu explores potential solutions and the cruciality of collaboration over competition.
The Need for Crossborder Cooperation
Geopolitical tensions between the US and China pose a formidable barrier to the speedy progression of the global clean energy transition.
The current mindset that perceives China as a threat is particularly detrimental.
By shifting the focus to cooperation and collaboration, significant strides can be made towards averting a climate crisis.
‘The climate change doesn’t care about our ideological divide. Rather, it demands for collective actions that deliver outcomes.’ – Changhua Wu
China’s Clean Tech Revolution
China’s proactive investment in clean technologies, spurred on by the China Make 2025 campaign, has positioned the country as a global frontrunner in the clean energy sphere.
The massive deployment of clean energy solutions is something the US could benefit from studying, potentially easing the journey initiated by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which promotes domestic clean energy production.
China as a Renewable Energy Example
China’s commitment to renewable energy is manifest in its push to equip the world’s largest energy system with renewables and smart grid infrastructure.
With a roadmap to generate 39% of its electricity from non-fossil fuels by 2025, and up to 80% by 2035, the US may glean valuable insights from China’s approach to hasten its clean energy transition.
Harnessing Solar Power for Equitable Solutions
China’s focus on solar installation as a solution to rural transition can be a model for the US to address domestic climate injustices.
This approach also explores the co-benefits and growth opportunities in various sectors, tying clean energy with broader sustainability goals of the United Nations.
‘If the US continues to see China as a threat, the desired transition will never happen at the faster pace and the larger scale as expected. We urgently need to pivot from the currently dismal relations and reset a constructive rather than destructive foundation for a global clean energy revolution.’ – Changhua Wu
Circular Economy Lessons from China
China’s move towards mainstreaming a circular economy and the transformation of its supply chains may hold vital lessons for the US as it grapples with growing demand for raw materials and critical metals.
China’s high recycling rates may help the US make informed investment decisions to embrace circularity.
Rebuilding US-China Narratives
Wu insists on the need for a new chapter in US-China relations, marked by collaboration and goodwill.
She posits that both nations must show the global community that they are committed to rebuilding their partnership and finding alternatives to the current tricky geopolitical dynamics.
Cautious Optimism for the Future
Despite challenges, Wu expresses cautionary optimism about the future of US-China relations, pointing to recent positive interactions between both countries.
She urges a collective spirit underpinned by a shared vision, mission, and wisdom to secure a sustainable future for everyone.