Change requires movement and action: Havovi Hyderabadwalla (Psychologist)
Psychologist Havovi Hyderabadwalla shares key insights related to therapy, mental health and personal growth.
Also, ideas on the importance of therapy, self-awareness, and balance in life, providing valuable insights into maintaining mental health and achieving happiness.
If you find your passion in life it can protect your mental health in so many ways. – Havovi Hyderabadwalla
The therapeutic space
Therapy provides a safe and unconditional space for us to be ourselves.
It’s a place where we can explore our thoughts and emotions without fear of judgment, and it’s crucial to feel comfortable and at ease with our therapist.
Understanding our inner narrative
The narrative of our lives begins in infancy and is influenced by our upbringing and past experiences.
Working on understanding and shaping our inner narrative is crucial for influencing our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.
De-stigmatizing therapy
Therapy is often stigmatized, but it’s crucial to understand that it’s not just for ‘crazy’ people.
Medication can be necessary alongside therapy for chronic anxiety or depression.
It’s important to work with knowledgeable professionals to find the right treatment.
Everyone needs therapy. If you have a brain, you have a mind, it’s functional. Please go get therapy. It’s not that scary. The right therapist can really make a difference to your life. – Havovi Hyderabadwalla
Addressing depression
Depression has become more prevalent, but it’s important to differentiate between those who genuinely need help and those who ‘cry wolf’.
Changing the way we speak to ourselves and seeking professional help can be transformative.
The power of positive psychology
Reflecting on your internal world is important to improve it.
Positive psychology is about building strengths and focusing on what you already have.
Wisdom in therapy can help individuals see possibilities and discover new paths.
The struggle is very real in all aspects…You need to understand where the friction is and why is it continuously happening with you. – Havovi H.
Financial limitations and pursuing passion
Financial limitations should not be a barrier to pursuing what you love.
Consistency is key in pursuing goals, even on bad days.
Connections and networking play a significant role in creating opportunities.
Psychology, spirituality, and mental health
There are different perspectives on the intersection of psychology and spirituality.
Meditation and prayer can coexist with other therapeutic interventions.
Neuroplasticity is crucial for personal growth and unlearning negative patterns, and rest and self-care are essential for overall mental health.