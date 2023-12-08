Community Building and Customer Acquisition: Zach Perret – CEO of Plaid #atomicIdeas

Community Building and Customer Acquisition: Zach Perret – CEO of Plaid
Zach Perret, the co-founder and CEO of Plaid, shares his experiences on fostering a community and acquiring customers in the early days of Plaid.
The conversation also touches on their strategy to track ‘free radicals’ and the importance of prioritizing speed for first-time customers.
Engagement with Larger Enterprises
Despite initial hesitations about pursuing large enterprise-level deals due to concerns about RFP processes, Plaid found value in engaging with larger companies that had tech-driven teams capable of moving quickly.
This marked a shift in their customer acquisition strategy towards larger entities.
‘Pod’ Approach for Go-to-Market Team
Plaid maintained a small ‘pod’ as their go-to-market team for several years.
This team handled everything from sales to account management and support, enabling them to maintain tight control over all customer interactions.
For a very long time we would really only focus on kind of like High Velocity Tech driven organizations… So eventually we did get a big contract signed with American Express where they had a tech team that was moving quickly – Zach Perret
Building Trust through Branding
In its early days, Plaid aimed to appear serious and trustworthy by designing their website to look like a bank’s site and focusing on building one-to-one relationships with customers rather than flashy marketing strategies.
Product Distribution as a Strategy
By integrating distribution into their product through online documentation and providing an online signup page, Plaid emphasized the importance of considering distribution as part of the product strategy rather than solely relying on sales teams.
Tracking ‘Free Radicals’
Plaid built a network within its community to drive reputation and distribution.
They tracked these ‘free radicals’, champions who left companies where Plaid was used, for potential opportunities.
We ended up having this pod of three people that was doing all of go-to-market everything from sales to account management…we ran with this really small pod for like two-three years – Zach Perret
Hiring a Head of Sales
The decision to hire a head of sales transformed Plaid’s business approach.
It led them to realize that a revenue team could be incredibly valuable if done correctly, shifting away from treating sales as an afterthought.
Long Free Trials for User Traction
Offering long free trials with the intention of getting people to build on their product quickly allowed Plaid to validate the market while also gathering user feedback.
However, they made it clear that charges would eventually apply.
‘Lighthouse’ Customers
Although initially focusing on smaller customers for quick launches and feedback, Plaid recognized the importance of securing high-profile users or ‘Lighthouse’ customers that could serve as examples for other potential users.