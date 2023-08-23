Community-First Company Building with Cuy Sheffield & Micah Johnson | Free Podcast Summary

Community-First Company Building with Cuy Sheffield & Micah Johnson | The NFX Podcast

In a riveting discussion, NFX Partner Morgan Beller, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, and Micah Johnson, artist and creator of Aku, explore the future of company building.

They delve into the shift towards a community-first approach, the transformative role of NFTs, and the potential of play-to-earn projects.