Costco: Merging Low Prices and High Wages for Unparalleled Success | Acquired #bigIdeas

Costco: Merging Low Prices and High Wages for Unparalleled Success | Acquired
Delve into the unique success story of Costco, a company that offers the lowest prices among major retailers yet attracts a wealthy customer base.
With above-industry-average wages and benefits for its employees, Costco’s profitability is a fascinating study in retail business.
Proven Growth Strategy
Costco’s strategy of delivering extreme value has consistently driven its revenue growth, with an average increase of about 10% over the past 30 years.
Interestingly, Costco’s revenue per square foot is more akin to luxury retailer Tiffany than to Walmart, indicating the high profitability of its business model.
Triumph of Kirkland Signature
Costco’s in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, is a significant success story.
Its revenue outpaces that of Nike, suggesting that Kirkland Signature could potentially be the world’s largest consumer package brand by revenue.
Origins of Costco
Costco, founded in Seattle in 1983 by retail veterans Jim Senegal and Jeffrey Brockman, emerged from a merger with its predecessor company, Price Club.
The company’s successful business model is a testament to the lessons learned from Saul Price.
Saul Price’s Influence
Saul Price, a key figure in the retail industry, was born in 1916 in New York City.
His early experiences, including his parents’ work in garment factories and his marriage into a wealthy family, shaped his political ideology and ambition.
Impact of World War II
World War II significantly influenced the success of the scrap metal business owned by Price’s wife’s family.
The transformation of San Diego into the main port of the U.S Navy’s Pacific Fleet positioned the business for success.
Employee Loyalty and Low Shrinkage
Costco’s low shrinkage rate (unaccounted for merchandise) can be attributed to its dedicated workforce.
The company’s generous compensation and benefits package, along with a strong bias towards internal promotion, has resulted in 36% of U.S employees serving for over 10 years.
Long-Tenured Executives
Many of Costco’s senior management have been with the company for over 25 years, having started as hourly employees.
This has fostered a culture of loyalty and dedication within the company, underscoring Costco’s commitment to internal promotion.
Downfall of Fedmart
Fedmart’s downfall resulted from a misaligned partnership with Hugo Mann, a German retail entrepreneur interested in the company’s real estate portfolio.
This clash of interests led to the company’s founders, Saul and Robert Price, being ousted from their own company.
Formation of a New Company
After their departure from Fedmart, the Prices established a new company focusing on an underappreciated aspect of Fedmart’s business: centralized warehousing operations.
They envisioned creating warehouses for other small businesses and retailers, making warehouse operations the core business.
Data-Driven Retail Culture
The podcast concludes with a discussion on the data-driven culture of successful retail companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.
The hosts emphasize the importance of data-driven decisions, taking calculated risks, reinvesting in successful ventures, and discontinuing failed projects.