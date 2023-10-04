Creating a Successful Life and Career with Ann Hiatt | Podcast Summary

Bet on Yourself | Ann Hiatt | Talks at Google
In this Talks at Google episode, Ann Hiatt, the author of ‘Bet on Yourself: Recognize, Own, and Implement Breakthrough Opportunities,’ shares her insights on creating a successful career and life.
She emphasizes the importance of daily habits, taking charge of one’s career, and embracing learning, adventure, joy, and success.
Joy in the Process
Finding joy in the process of doing hard things is key to personal and professional fulfillment.
It’s not about waiting for the final outcome to feel satisfied but enjoying the journey.
Win-Win-Win Structure
The ‘win-win-win’ structure involves aligning personal ambitions with the needs of the organization.
This approach allows individuals to propose ideas outside their job description and create their own luck.
Prioritize Tasks
Prioritizing tasks using the rocks, pebbles, and sand analogy ensures that the most critical work gets done first.
This approach aids in time management and productivity.
Sacrifice and growth are inseparably linked. Joy and opportunity diminish if you hang on to old laurels too long. Your kinetic energy is drained when you are stagnant. – Ann Hiatt
Preparing for Promotion
Having proactive conversations with managers about how to contribute to the company’s success is a great way to be recognized for contributions and be seen as a problem solver, setting oneself up for promotion.
Gradatim Ferociter
‘Gradatim ferociter’, a Latin phrase translating to ‘step by step ferociously’, encapsulates Hiatt’s approach to life and career.
It underscores the importance of a methodical, fearless approach towards achieving goals.
Joining Google
Hiatt’s journey to Google was unplanned but upon setting foot on the Google campus, she was drawn to the company’s data-driven decision making, audacious goals, and unapologetic pace, realizing that she had found her tribe.
The secret to happiness is learning to find joy in the process of doing hard things. – Ann Hiatt
Handling Crisis
Hiatt’s experience handling a crisis involving Jeff Bezos and a crashed helicopter early in her career at Amazon instilled in her a newfound confidence in her ability to handle high-pressure situations.
Sacrifice for Growth
Hiatt emphasizes the importance of sacrifice for growth.
She draws parallels between her father’s career sacrifices and those made by Bezos when he started Amazon, noting that such sacrifices often lead to growth and opportunity.