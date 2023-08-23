David Cutler and Ed Glaeser on the Health and Wealth of Cities | Free Podcast Summary

David Cutler and Ed Glaeser on the Health and Wealth of Cities | Conversations with Tyler
Economists David Cutler and Ed Glaeser delve into the future of cities in the age of remote work and increased mobility.
They explore the factors that will determine the success or failure of cities, the role of education and health, and the impact of technology on healthcare.
The Latino Life Expectancy Paradox
Latino immigrants often outlive people born in the U.S., but their descendants fare worse.
This could be due to healthier behaviors they bring from their home countries, which change over generations to resemble typical American behaviors, highlighting the influence of cultural practices on health.
Rising Obesity Rates
The ease of food preparation has contributed to rising obesity rates.
Diets often fail due to our inability to delay gratification.
The problem of obesity in rural Mexico is attributed to the adoption of a Western diet as the country becomes wealthier, indicating the impact of lifestyle changes on health.
Need for New Data
There is a need for new data to study how to improve the health of people who have difficulty interacting with the medical system and for whom society has been somewhat unfair.
Addressing these issues could significantly improve health outcomes, emphasizing the importance of targeted research.
Diet Changes in Developing Countries
As developing countries become wealthier, they tend to adopt a Western diet high in corn syrup, fast food, and salty foods.
This shift in diet has led to increased obesity rates and related health problems, such as diabetes, in these regions, demonstrating the global impact of dietary changes.
Rising Obesity Rates in Pets and Lab Animals
Rising obesity rates in pets and lab animals could be due to increased food intake, changes in the components of the food, or even the timing of feeding.
However, there could be other unknown factors in the environment contributing to this trend, indicating the need for further research.
One of the most important things that we’ve observed about the world is that people who are better educated are in better health. – David Cutler
Unknown Environmental Factors and Obesity
Unknown environmental factors could be contributing to rising obesity levels.
The impact of pollution and exposure to various substances on health has not been adequately explored.
These environmental factors could potentially have a larger impact on health than currently thought, suggesting the need for comprehensive environmental health studies.
Difficulty of Achieving Hospital Price Transparency
People often find it difficult to make choices based on price and quality when it comes to healthcare.
They are uncomfortable discussing financial constraints with their doctors and are often afraid to question the quality of care they are receiving, highlighting the need for improved communication and transparency in healthcare.
Paying for Healthcare Outcomes
While there has been a lot of experimentation with paying for healthcare outcomes, it has not been as widely adopted as some would like.
However, when this approach is used, it tends to improve quality and either maintain or reduce costs, suggesting its potential benefits.
Limitations to Paying for Healthcare Outcomes
Two main limitations to the wider adoption of paying for healthcare outcomes are that each insurer has their own system, making it difficult for doctors to customize their approach for each insurer, and the incentives provided by different insurers can vary widely, making it difficult for doctors to respond effectively to these incentives.