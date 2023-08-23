David Salle on the Experience of Art | Free Podcast Summary

David Salle on the Experience of Art | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler Cowen, David Salle, a distinguished painter, sculptor, and filmmaker, delves into the evolution of art and its perception.
Salle challenges the conventional understanding of art, emphasizing the importance of personal interpretation and experience over literal interpretation.
He also critiques the commercialization of museums and the shift in art criticism towards journalism.
The Role of Taste in Art Appreciation
Taste is an important aspect of art appreciation that is often overlooked or dismissed in academic discussions.
Developing a taste and understanding of art can be achieved by living with an art piece and observing it over time.
This process of collecting, observing, and eventually replacing pieces can lead to a deeper appreciation and understanding of art.
The Challenges Faced by Museum Curators
Museum curators are often caught between their expertise and the public’s expectations.
They are often risk-averse due to the oversight from directors and boards, and the potential for controversy.
This risk aversion can limit the diversity and boldness of exhibitions.
The Test of Time and Aesthetic Quality
The judgment of art should be individual and not necessarily aligned with popular opinion.
Art can have different uses and meanings at different times, and the test of time is not necessarily the best measure of aesthetic quality.
Admiration for the Abstract Expressionist Generation
The abstract expressionist generation is foundational to 20th and 21st-century painting.
These artists moved the needle forward in a way that has remained significant, despite the changing tastes and preferences of different generations.
What we think and feel when reacting to a piece of art is more authoritative than what’s written on the label next to it. – David Salle
Differences in Art Training
Modern artists are not trained in the same apprentice-guild system as in the 17th century.
Today’s artists, trained in professional art schools, often have to master skills quickly and may not have the same depth of training as artists in the past.
The Influence of Technology on Art
The rise of photography and the centrality of the documentary mode have significantly influenced art.
This shift has changed the role of artists, who are no longer required to document things as they were in the past.
The reality of art is not as simple as choosing a style from history; it is more about what the artist’s own body and aptitude can do. – David Salle
The Physical Challenges of Painting
Painting is a physical activity that requires both mental concentration and physical stamina.
As an artist ages, the physical body can become a limitation to the scale and duration of work.
Critique of American Museums
The focus on ticket sales and private funding in American museums may detract from the true purpose of museums, which is to showcase and preserve art.
The trend of investing heavily in architecture to attract attention and donors is not necessarily conducive to viewing art.