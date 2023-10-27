Decoding Happiness: The Backwards Law and Anti-Fragility #bigIdeas

The Backwards Law: Stop Chasing Happiness. Become Anti-fragile Instead | Gad Saad | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In an insightful discussion on the pursuit of happiness, Gad Saad and Tom Bilyeu delve into the concept of the ‘Backwards Law’ and the importance of becoming ‘anti-fragile’.

They explore the role of authenticity, resilience, and evolutionary principles in achieving long-term fulfillment, and challenge conventional notions of happiness and success.