Decoding the Intricacies of Relationships, Power Dynamics, and Gender Roles #bigIdeas

Mastering Sex, Power, Gender Roles, & The Secret to Maintaining Relationships That Last | Sadia Khan | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In a thought-provoking conversation with Sadia Khan, the intricate dynamics of relationships, power, and gender roles are unveiled.

The discussion provides a comprehensive understanding of the impact of social media, the significance of monogamy, the concept behind arranged marriages, and the critical role of shared narratives and cultural norms in shaping our relationships and personal development.