Decoding the Universe: The Big Bang, James Webb Telescope and Intelligent Design | #bigIdeas

Intelligent Design Expert on the the Big Bang and the James Webb Telescope | Joe Rogan podcast

Explore the fascinating insights into the Big Bang Theory and the James Webb Telescope from the perspective of an Intelligent Design expert, Stephen C. Meyer.

Stephen C. Meyer, PhD, is a philosopher of science, the director of the Center for Science and Culture at the Discovery Institute, and the author of several books.

The podcast dissects the implications of the telescope’s findings on the Big Bang Theory, the theoretical physics supporting the concept of a universe beginning, and the intersection of science, philosophy, and religion in cosmology.