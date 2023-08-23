Derek Sivers — The Joys of an Un-Optimized Life, Finding Paths Less Traveled, Creating Tech Independence (and Risks of the Cloud), Taking Giant Leaps, and Picking the Right “Game of Life” (#668) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show: Derek Sivers – The Joys of an Un-Optimized Life, and more
When starting a business, consider the people you want to serve and align your work with your values. Choose a business that brings you emotional fulfillment and serves the people you love being around for true happiness.
A business that is fulfilling
Taking the time to learn how to manage your own data can improve your security, privacy, and freedom and provide you with total control. It’s like learning a life skill and can prevent the risk of losing important accounts.
Reduce online risk
By following a few simple steps during installation, users can make their server super secure and impervious to hacking attempts.
- Self-hosting with an independent server gives you control over sensitive information like contacts and files.
- Moving to a custom email domain like mailbox.org or fastmail.com can increase privacy and control.
- Gain independence by reducing dependency on third-party services.
- Cloud storage has risks, so consider using virtual private servers or old ThinkPads with OpenBSD operating systems and terminal file management for added security.
- Backup your data often.
Small things can lead to big success
Keep an open mind and be willing to learn from unlikely sources. A programming language or a small business idea might just be the spark that leads to a successful venture.
Don’t always stick to your plans; be open to unexpected experiences.
Life can take unexpected turns that lead to great adventures and memories.
Don’t aim for perfection in everything
It’s okay to not always aim for perfection in every aspect of your life. Focusing on the things you enjoy optimizing will bring you more satisfaction than trying to optimize everything. Additionally, it’s okay not to excel in everything, as you will be known for what you are good at.
Letting go of ideological expectations and prioritizing personal empowerment leads to a more fulfilling life. Focus on what truly matters, let go of perfectionism, and embrace skepticism in order to find true beliefs.
Our beliefs are not reality
Our beliefs are often subjective and influenced by our own biases and interpretations. It’s important to question what we hear and recognize the possibility that even our own beliefs may not be completely true.
Beliefs and rules can be reconsidered and redefined, empowering us to make our own choices. But moral boundaries must always be respected, and personal stories can help us understand complex ideas.
Our own moral compass
Morality is subjective and can vary depending on location and culture. While societal norms should be considered, individuals have the freedom to choose their own moral compass.
Making moral decisions can be difficult in a world with many cultures and beliefs, but the moral landscape suggests basing moral judgments on individual well-being. Using a personal moral framework can guide decisions and benefit the greater good.
Don’t oversimplify reality
Avoid subscribing to all-or-nothing systems and instead be open to diverse ideas. Don’t oversimplify reality and be skeptical of “isms.” Take ideas piecemeal to enhance critical thinking and personal growth.
While genetics play a role in happiness, we still have control over our own happiness. Keep an open mind and try different things to see what works for you instead of blindly subscribing to a specific philosophy or belief.
The game of life
We’re all playing different games in life, and once we’ve attained our basic needs, we need to recognize when it’s time to move on to something new. Success in one game doesn’t necessarily equate to happiness or fulfillment, and it’s important to let go when we’ve reached our goals.
It’s important to define your own idea of success and consider quitting if it aligns with your goals and values, even if you’re good at the game. Inspiration can come from unexpected sources.
The different ways of achieving success
Success can be achieved in different ways, and it’s important to define it for yourself instead of relying on others’ opinions. Prioritizing personal goals and achievements over external validation can lead to greater fulfillment.
Don’t let the fear of the unknown or the comfort of routine hold you back from experiencing new things. Embrace new experiences, even small ones, to find joy and fulfillment in life.
Raising a child with positive values can lead to a spirit of generosity that lasts for generations. On the other hand, neglect can lead to a scarcity mindset.