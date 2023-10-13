Derek Thompson: The Art of Writing and Embracing Criticism | #bigIdeas

Derek Thompson: From Acting to the Eminem of Macroeconomic Analysis | David Perell podcast

In a fascinating dialogue, Derek Thompson, a prolific writer who combines elements of economics, public policy, sports, and pop culture, shares his unique approach to writing.

Drawing inspiration from his theater background, he discusses the importance of narrative tension, agreeableness, and dealing with criticism.

He also delves into his writing process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a ‘9:00 a.m. mindset’ and the significance of impermanence of emotions.