Derek Thompson: The Art of Writing and Embracing Criticism | #bigIdeas

Derek Thompson: From Acting to the Eminem of Macroeconomic Analysis | David Perell podcast
In a fascinating dialogue, Derek Thompson, a prolific writer who combines elements of economics, public policy, sports, and pop culture, shares his unique approach to writing.
Drawing inspiration from his theater background, he discusses the importance of narrative tension, agreeableness, and dealing with criticism.
He also delves into his writing process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a ‘9:00 a.m. mindset’ and the significance of impermanence of emotions.
Embracing Criticism
Despite his desire for feedback, Thompson admits to struggling with criticism.
However, he has learned to understand the importance of pain and its transient nature, which has helped him become more resilient.
He encourages his readers to respond, disagree, and point out his mistakes, seeing it as a way to improve his writing.
I view my role as a writer as a bridge between my initial, often complex thoughts, and the more straightforward impression I want to give my readers. – Derek Thompson
Every feeling that you have is temporary. You just cannot live in a past that ought to be a ghost. – Derek Thompson
Adopting the ‘9:00 a.m. Mindset’
Thompson discusses the importance of maintaining a ‘9:00 a.m. mindset’ throughout his writing career.
He believes writing in simple, straightforward language not only expands the potential audience but also ensures that he truly understands the subject.
Crafting Interesting Writing
Thompson reveals his formula for interestingness in writing, which is ‘interesting equals novel plus important.’ He believes that a piece of writing should present new information on an important topic, creating a balance between novelty and importance.
Developing an Intuition for Interest
Thompson discusses the importance of developing an intuition for what is interesting as a writer.
He believes that cultivating taste and an intuition for what’s interesting is a crucial aspect of a writer’s job.
Evolving Writing Style
Thompson reflects on his early career and how his approach to writing has evolved.
He used to believe that writing had to be an utterly refined experience, but now believes that readers prefer to be spoken to in a more casual, conversational tone.
Comfort in Being Wrong
Thompson emphasizes the importance of being comfortable with being wrong.
He suggests that modern writing often focuses too much on being right, which can limit the exploration of new ideas and perspectives.
Seeking Truth over Insisting on Truth
Thompson argues that insisting on truth can limit a writer’s openness to new possibilities.
Conversely, seeking truth can lead to a more intuitive and embodied experience, which can ultimately yield more profound insights.
The Power of the ‘Rant’
Thompson introduces the idea of the ‘rant’ as a valuable tool in writing.
These passionate, unfiltered outpourings can sometimes reveal fundamental truths that may not be immediately provable, serving as catalysts for new discussions and insights.