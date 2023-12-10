Difficult decisions will never be flawless: Caution Vs Courage
The discussion provides insights into the process of making a decision.
It underscores the significance of various perspectives, caution, courage, and acceptance of imperfection in decision-making.
Teachable skill
Decision-making is not an innate ability but a skill that can be nurtured and developed over time.
It requires continuous learning and practice to make precise and beneficial decisions.
Importance of perspectives
A key factor that contributes to effective decision-making is the consideration of diverse perspectives.
This includes not just our own views, but also the perspectives of those who disagree with us and our intuitive instincts.
This approach helps to clarify thoughts and broaden the realm of possibilities.
The gut is the accumulation of all the decision-making lessons we’ve ever derived across our lives, revealed and consciously at speed. – The School of Life
Role of mortality in decision-making
Contemplating mortality can influence our decision-making process positively.
It can bring into focus our responsibilities towards ourselves and instill courage to confront challenges and make difficult decisions.
Caution and courage
Caution plays a significant role in decision-making by reminding us of potential risks and failures.
Simultaneously, courage is essential to break away from societal norms and take risks for a more fulfilling life.
Embracing imperfection
Difficult decisions will never be flawless.
Instead of striving for perfection, embracing imperfection and considering different perspectives can lead to satisfactory outcomes and happiness.