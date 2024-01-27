Do gut microbes control your personality? Biologist Kathleen McAuliffe explores
Biologist Kathleen McAuliffe delves into the fascinating world of gut microbiota, exploring how these microscopic organisms might shape our personality, mood, and health. The emerging science around this topic could revolutionize our approach to treating various diseases.
The Power of Microbiota
Microbiota – bacteria, protozoa, fungi and other unicellular creatures inhabiting our bodies – play a crucial role not just in digestion but also in influencing mood, energy level, appetite, memory and possibly even personality.
Microbes Influence Behavior
The behavioral impact of microbiota is evident when comparing normal mice with ‘bubble mice’.
Bubble mice raised in sterile conditions lack curiosity and have slow learning abilities.
However, their behavior normalizes if they are colonized early with normal microbiota.
‘Gut bacteria can talk to the brain because we, meaning our microbes and human cells, all speak the same language.’ – Kathleen McAuliffe