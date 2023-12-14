Don’t waste energy trying to change others: Focusing on Personal Growth – Mel Robbins
Mel Robbins deep dives into the importance of acceptance when dealing with others.
She emphasizes the need to understand others’ limitations, focus on personal growth, and manage expectations.
Also, insights on how to effectively channel energy towards self-improvement and the significance of empathy and support in fostering healthy relationships.
Setting boundaries while offering support
Meet people where they are in life but also set boundaries.
Give them space to process their emotions, but establish limits to avoid enabling negative behavior for an extended period of time.
The power of empathy and support
Offer empathy and support instead of constantly trying to change others.
Understanding and compassion can go a long way in helping others feel less demoralized and ashamed.
Taking responsibility for personal support
Take responsibility for getting the support you need.
Recognize your own limitations and seek the necessary help to prevent breakdowns and avoid burdening others.
If they wanted to, they would. And if it’s a situation where they can’t really or it’s really hard for them, that you bring a little bit more empathy because that’s going to help them. – Mel Robbins
Acceptance over frustration
Acceptance is crucial in dealing with others, as trying to change people leads to frustration.
Instead, offer support and acceptance where people are.
Understanding others’ struggles
Understand that everyone has their own struggles and worries, so adding your worry only increases tension.
Acceptance over idealization
Accept people for who they are and stop trying to make them fit into your ideal vision of them.
Your changes do not inspire other people, they confront them. – Mel Robbins
Embracing personal changes
Making personal changes can impact relationships, as energy shifts and patterns change.
Accept these natural changes.
Understanding the impact of personal changes on others
Sometimes, your changes may confront others rather than inspire them.
Understand that your changes are about you, not necessarily about others.