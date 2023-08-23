Dr. Andrew Weil ON: How to Use Foods to Fight Inflammation & Scientific Ways to Spark Your Creativity – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Dr. Andrew Weil ON: How to Use Foods to Fight Inflammation
Combining a Harvard education and a lifetime of practicing natural and preventive medicine, Dr. Weil is the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, where he is a clinical professor of medicine and professor of Public Health.
A New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Weil is the author of 15 books on health and wellbeing. He is also the founder and partner in the growing family of True Food Kitchen Restaurants. Dr. Weil’s current project includes matcha.com, bringing the world’s best matcha to the West.
Healthy eating habits for a better life
- Making small, sustainable changes to one’s diet can have a great positive impact on health and wellbeing.
- Start by focusing on one area such as introducing more vegetables, berries, or tea into your meals.
- Experiment with different cooking methods and recipes to make meals more appetizing.
- You can also look to other cultures for inspiration such as turmeric tea from Okinawa or Indian cuisine.
The benefits of a tea culture
- A tea culture is a great way to connect with both our physical and mental health.
- Tea has a calming effect, thanks to the amino acid l-theanine it contains.
- Also, it has powerful antioxidants and flavor compounds.
- The Japanese have long practiced the tea ceremony, which is a beautiful way to enjoy tea.
- Matcha is a special type of tea, and it is gaining popularity.
- It is prepared in a unique way, by shading the tea plants for 3 weeks before harvest.
Redefining the mediterranean diet with tea and algae oil
- Tea has always been a part of our culture, both Indian and British.
- It has therapeutic properties and its consumption is a meditative process.
- Recently, the Green Mediterranean Diet has been proposed as the healthier diet, with a higher content of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and sources of polyphenols like tea and dark chocolate.
- It also recommends the use of healthy cooking oils like olive and avocado, and a new one called algae oil.
Discovering the therapeutic benefits of cannabis
- Cannabis is a useful and versatile plant with a wide range of applications.
- It is relatively non-toxic and it lacks the addictive properties of nicotine.
- Research suggests that it may have medicinal benefits in reducing muscle spasticity and aiding digestion.
- Nurses have taken the lead in educating others on the safe and effective use of cannabis for therapeutic purposes.
- There is still much to learn about cannabis, but with the right guidance it can be an effective and safe way to treat certain medical conditions.
Unlocking the potential of psychedelics in a safe environment
- Psychedelics are mind-manifesting compounds that come from plants, animals, and synthetic sources.
- They are non-toxic when used correctly, but can cause negative experiences if the “set and setting” are off.
- Taking the right dose in a safe, prepared environment with experienced guides can lead to powerful and positive experiences.
Harnessing the power of psychedelics through responsible use
- The potential of psychedelics to positively transform consciousness and positively impact our world is immense.
- Responsible use is key to harnessing this potential; thus, it is essential to have access to guides who can provide ethical and safe guidance in psychedelic experiences.
- Training programs for psychedelic guides are increasing and offer the opportunity to understand the power of psychedelics and learn how to use them responsibly.
Accessing altered states of consciousness through traditional practices
- People in the old world often access altered states of consciousness through drumming, prolonged wakefulness and dancing, rather than taking substances.
- Meanwhile, in South America and the Amazon, indigenous people use psychedelics ritually and under the direction of shamans.
- This is done in a sacred way and with the potential for abuse being minimal.
- LSD and psilocybin are substances that are commonly used, with the former lasting 10 to 12 hours and the latter 4 to 6 hours.
Rituals, intention and trust are key elements to successful life experiences.