Dr. Andrew Weil ON: How to Use Foods to Fight Inflammation & Scientific Ways to Spark Your Creativity – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Dr. Andrew Weil ON: How to Use Foods to Fight Inflammation

Combining a Harvard education and a lifetime of practicing natural and preventive medicine, Dr. Weil is the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, where he is a clinical professor of medicine and professor of Public Health.

A New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Weil is the author of 15 books on health and wellbeing. He is also the founder and partner in the growing family of True Food Kitchen Restaurants. Dr. Weil’s current project includes matcha.com, bringing the world’s best matcha to the West.