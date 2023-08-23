Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress for Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging | Free Podcast Summary

Andrew Huberman – Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress For Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging

Elissa Epel, Ph.D. (@TelomereEffect), professor and vice chair of the department of psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and the author of a new book entitled The Stress Prescription. Her research focuses on how psychosocial and behavioral factors, such as meditation and positive stress, can slow aging.

Andrew Huberman and Elissa Epel discuss how stress impacts mood, eating, mental and physical health, and aging. They also dive into stress interventions to optimize health, breathwork, positive and negative sides of stress, and much more.