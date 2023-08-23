Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress for Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging | Free Podcast Summary

Dr. Elissa Epel: Control Stress for Healthy Eating, Metabolism & Aging | Huberman Lab Podcast

In a riveting episode of the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Elissa Epel, renowned for her work on stress, discusses the profound impact of stress on various aspects of health, including mood, eating behavior, mental health, physical health, and aging.

She delves into the effectiveness of different stress intervention tools, the importance of certainty and control, and the influence of stress on obesity and compulsive eating.

The episode provides invaluable insights into stress management and its role in promoting healthier lifestyles.