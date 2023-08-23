Dr. Gül Dölen on Rethinking Psychedelics, New Applications (Autism, Stroke, and Allergies), The Neurobiology of Beginner’s Mind, Octopuses on MDMA, and The Master Key of Metaplasticity (#667) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The theory of mind

Psychedelics may hold the key to treating a range of disorders by reopening critical areas in the brain. Dr. Goul Dolan’s research on psychedelics provides a new avenue for therapeutic applications of these drugs.

The theory of mind is the ability to understand what others are thinking and see the world from their point of view. It develops in children around age four or five, and while it was once thought to be lacking in people with autism, further research shows that psychopaths actually have a better-than-average theory of mind.