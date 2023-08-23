The Tim Ferriss Show: Dr. Gül Dölen on Rethinking Psychedelics
Psychoactive drugs like heroin and cocaine cause addiction by altering the brain’s natural reward system, while ketamine enables a type of plasticity that can enhance memory encoding through activation of the NMDA receptor.
The theory of mind
Psychedelics may hold the key to treating a range of disorders by reopening critical areas in the brain. Dr. Goul Dolan’s research on psychedelics provides a new avenue for therapeutic applications of these drugs.
The theory of mind is the ability to understand what others are thinking and see the world from their point of view. It develops in children around age four or five, and while it was once thought to be lacking in people with autism, further research shows that psychopaths actually have a better-than-average theory of mind.
The mind revealed further
Researchers can learn about the relationship between consciousness and genes encoding proteins required for theory of mind by testing the requirement of theory of mind for consciousness in diseases where the function is impaired.
Fascinatingly, octopuses also exhibit theory of mind-like behaviors when hunting prey, indicating that this ability may have originated from a need to survive rather than social living.
Getting autism
Autism is primarily genetic with a high heritability score of 0.96. FMR one is a gene that regulates 25% of all other autism genes and is a starting point for exploring therapy options. However, since there is no age-dependent correlation between the likelihood of getting autism and one’s age, genetic screening may not be generally applicable.
Mice, like humans, have a critical period for social reward learning during which they are more susceptible to their social environment. Psychedelics like MDMA can reopen this critical period, but all psychedelics may have this effect, not just MDMA.
Reopening sectors of the brain
Psychedelics can reopen critical periods in the brain, including the emotional aspect of the social critical period. This can restore missed opportunities for natural learning and may have therapeutic benefits such as restoring vision or improving social interaction in children with autism when paired with primary interventions.
Our brains have critical periods where they are particularly open to learning and adapting. Habits are important in stable environments, but radical shifts can reopen critical periods and facilitate relearning. Deprivation can be a technique to reopen critical periods and facilitate learning in altered states.
Altering the brain
Anatomical mapping is not enough to understand complex behavior. Studying synapses, circuits, brain regions, and historical context in non-human animals can lead to better insights. Avoid using the term “psycho plastic.”
The inner workings of the brain
Psychedelics have the potential to offer valuable insights into the workings of the brain, although their NOIC property adds complexity to research. Moreover, studies show that they may help reopen critical periods in the brain.
Researchers are exploring the potential of MDMA to aid patients suffering from the lasting effects of stroke. This research may lead to new treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, but it’s important to question the efficacy of current therapies and consider cultural factors.
Pursuing unstructured, curiosity-based science can lead to meaningful discoveries and reignite joy in scientific pursuits. Don’t be afraid to research for the fun of it, even if immediate goals aren’t apparent.