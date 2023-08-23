Dr. Matthew Walker, All Things Sleep Continued — The Hidden Dangers of Melatonin, Tools for Insomnia, Enhancing Learning and Sleep Spindles, The Upsides of Sleep Divorce, How Sleep Impacts Sex (and Vice Versa), Adventures in Lucid Dreaming, The One Clock to Rule Them All, The IP Addresses of Your Memories, and More (#654) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – Dr. Matthew Walker, All Things Sleep (Part 2)
Get sufficient sleep soon after learning to effectively remember and retain information, as alcohol impairs your ability to get REM sleep which is necessary for creative learning.
Sleep and sex
- Sleep and sex are connected, and a “sleep divorce” can improve the quality of both. Good sleep can increase hormone levels, sensitivity, and libido, leading to better sex.
- Sleeping in separate beds or rooms, while still making time for cuddles before and after sleep, can help maintain relationships and get the restful sleep needed.
The effect of orgasm
- Sex, specifically with orgasm, can increase sleep quality by up to 70%, and even masturbation can improve sleep quality by 47%.
- Engage the parasympathetic nervous system to help relax and fall asleep quicker. Minimal doses of melatonin are suggested to avoid other taxes.
- Melatonin should be taken cautiously, in the right dose, and with the advice of a qualified physician, as taking too much can lead to serious health risks.
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI) can help identify and change thoughts and behaviors that interfere with sleep. Sleep restriction therapy can help increase sleep efficiency and sleep pressure should also be considered to improve sleep quality.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia is an effective way to get better sleep, with a regular sleep schedule and sleep restriction therapy.
Lucid dreaming
- Lucid dreaming has been around for thousands of years, but only 10–20% of people are natural lucid dreamers.
- Research suggests that lucid dreaming can be beneficial for emotional therapy and creativity, among other things.
- To become a lucid dreamer, one can use the MILD method, which involves setting an intention and repeating it before bed.
- Although the statistical robustness of this technique is not high, it has been proven to increase the likelihood of lucid dreaming.
- While it may be tempting to take control of one’s dreams, one should remember that Mother Nature knows best and has a blueprint for what is best for us.
Effective learning
- Sleep is essential for effective learning, and can be improved with technology, compounds, and lucidity.
- Taking a 15-20 minute nap during the day can boost learning capacity, while deep non-REM sleep is necessary to cement new memories.
- Get sufficient sleep soon after learning to effectively remember and retain information, as alcohol impairs your ability to get REM sleep which is necessary for creative learning.
Sleep and memory
- Schedule studying and learning time strategically, allowing time for rest and sleep in between to ensure optimal long-term retention.
- Adequate sleep is essential for our minds to absorb and remember information, maximizing learning and long-term memory retention.
- Deep sleep and spaced repetition help to transfer information from short-term to long-term memory, making it more permanent.
Associating memories with information
- Sleep can aid in learning and memory by replaying memories at a faster rate and associating sounds with information.
- Sleep can manipulate time, making it a powerful tool for learning and understanding information.
- The insular cortex has an important role in mapping our emotions and bodily states, influencing our perception of time, and may influence our waking lives in ways yet to be discovered.
Sleep is critical for memory consolidation and retention
- Sleep is an essential part of memory consolidation and retention.
- Studies have shown that if you don’t get sufficient sleep within the first 24 hours after learning, you can’t make up for it later.
- Additionally, alcohol impairs your ability to get REM sleep, which is necessary for creative learning.
- Even if you wait until three days after learning to drink alcohol, you could still experience a 40% deficit in memory.
- Therefore, it is critical to get sufficient sleep soon after learning in order to effectively remember and retain information.
To help put our sleep spindles on hyperdrive, we can use brain stimulation to boost deep sleep brainwaves and induce sleep spindles.