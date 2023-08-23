Dr. Matthew Walker, All Things Sleep — How to Improve Sleep, How Sleep Ties Into Alzheimer’s Disease and Weight Gain, and How Medications (Ambien, Trazodone, etc.), Caffeine, THC/CBD, Psychedelics, Exercise, Smart Drugs, Fasting, and More Affect Sleep (#650) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show: Dr. Matthew Walker – All Things Sleep
A recent study demonstrated that rocking beds and hammocks at a frequency that matches slow brain waves can help increase deep and non-REM sleep, and potentially improve learning and memory.
No screen rule at night
- Make good sleep a priority by avoiding caffeine and light exposure in the evening, avoiding screens, and having consistent timing. Consult a healthcare professional for medication help.
- Understanding and controlling the factors affecting deep sleep can result in a better night’s rest.
- Exercise and caffeine can both help you get better-quality sleep, but it’s important to be aware of the timing and dosage of your caffeine intake.
Coffee and sleep
- Caffeine can increase anxiety, reduce deep non-REM sleep, and have a long half-life, making it important to be mindful of our caffeine intake.
- 2-3 cups of coffee per day, with lighter roasts and finer grinds, can help maximize the beneficial antioxidants and polyphenols.
- Be mindful of what substances you consume and their quantity to ensure their effects on sleep are beneficial.
THC and CBD doses (cannabis)
- THC can benefit sleep, but it is important to be mindful of dosage, as too much can lead to negative withdrawal effects and disrupt REM sleep.
- CBD may increase deep non-REM sleep, while THC can reduce REM sleep and cause more vivid dreams when stopped. It is important to be mindful of the dosage when using these substances for sleep.
- Clinical studies are exploring potential benefits of CBD, such as reducing anxiety and helping with sleep, while mitigating risks and improving outcomes.
The role of psychedelics
- Recent studies suggest that classical psychedelics may interfere with sleep quality, reduce the need for sleep, and improve sleep quality when taken alongside physical exercise and THC.
- Psychedelics and dream sleep both provide mental health benefits, but they do so in different ways, potentially inhibiting the ability to sleep.
- Poor sleep can lead to an increase in hunger and food intake, which could lead to weight gain. Get the rest you need to stay healthy.
Sleep and good diet for good health
- Getting enough restful sleep and eating a balanced diet can help us maintain good health and avoid an increased risk of obesity.
- Sleep deprivation can lead to excessive eating and an increase of up to 600 extra calories, which is the body’s response to a perceived state of starvation. Taking control of our sleep is essential for our health.
- Supplementing electrolytes and fructose-rich fruits can help maintain blood pressure, melatonin levels, and sleep quality during fasting.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Cognitive behavioral therapy is the recommended first-line treatment for insomnia and is safer and more effective than drugs in the long term.
- Trazodone can help reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and increase deep non-REM sleep without affecting REM sleep, providing a more naturalistic way to help with sleep and improving learning and memory.
- Trazodone can be an effective tool to improve sleep quality, but it is important to cycle the medication and be aware of potential risks.
The vital role of sleep in maintaining health
- Sleep is an essential part of life and has been for as long as life has existed on Earth.
- Evidence suggests that sleep plays a vital role in maintaining the health of all major physiological systems in the body and plays a key role in the functioning of the brain.
- It appears to be a common theme across all species, from mammals to birds, reptiles, fish, and even bacteria.
- There is still much to learn about the purpose of sleep and its evolutionary history.
Utilizing self-tracking and rocking for better sleep
- Learning from this section is that self-tracking can often be useful in formulating hypotheses to be tested in scientific studies.
- Gathering data from a large group of individuals, such as an N of a thousand people, can be helpful in understanding trends and drawing conclusions, even if the data is not scientific.
- Additionally, it was mentioned that rocking, or having a rocking motion, can improve sleep quality and duration.
- This can be seen in the way parents rock babies to help them fall asleep.
The impact of sleep deprivation on metabolism
- Sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on our health, including our metabolism.
- Excessive eating is a common symptom of sleep deprivation.
- This may be a compensatory mechanism to try to fix the lack of sleep, as our body may interpret this as a form of starvation.
- In fact, research has shown that when we are deprived of sleep, we may consume up to three to six hundred extra calories, even if we are not expending more energy.
- So it is not necessarily because we are trying to make up for the energy that we are burning due to a lack of sleep.
- Rather, this is our body’s response to a perceived state of starvation.
Medications can help bring you back into a natural balance, not take you away from it.