Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health & How to Stop Inflammation in Your Body | Free Podcast Summary

Dr. Will Cole ON: The Foods You ABSOLUTELY SHOULD NOT Eat To Live Longer! | Jay Shetty
A deep dive into the realm of self-care, gut health, the psychology of eating, and the interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being, Dr. Will Cole shares expert insights into achieving better health on Jay Shetty’s podcast.
The conversation unravels the importance of functional medicine, the role of gut health in overall well-being, the impact of certain foods, and the concept of ‘Shameflammation’.
The ‘Inflammatory Core Four’ Foods
Certain foods, such as gluten-containing grains, industrial seed oils, conventional dairy, and added sugar, can disrupt gut health.
These ‘inflammatory core four’ foods can contribute to numerous health issues and should ideally be avoided.
Impact of Alcohol and Medications on Gut Health
Alcohol and certain medications like NSAIDs, antibiotics, and painkillers can adversely affect the gut microbiome.
It’s essential to support gut health after consumption of these substances to maintain a healthy gut flora.
Power of Gradual Change
Making small changes and building new habits gradually can be more effective than trying to change everything at once.
This approach encourages sustainable lifestyle changes and reduces the risk of burnout.
Importance of Self-Care
Self-care should be prioritized as a starting point for positive changes.
It’s a form of self-respect and a vital component in improving overall health and well-being.
‘Continually eating foods that don’t love you back is like staying in a toxic relationship and wondering why you’re still miserable.’ – Jay Shetty
Food Sensitivities
Even when eating a generally healthy diet, food intolerances and sensitivities can be a significant factor in health struggles.
Awareness of individual food sensitivities is crucial for maintaining good health.
‘You can’t heal a body you hate. You cannot shame your way into health.’ – Dr. Will Cole
Role of Comprehensive Lab Tests
Access to comprehensive lab tests, including thyroid and hormonal tests, is improving globally.
These tests can provide a more holistic view of thyroid health and help diagnose the root causes of health issues.
Reframing the Perspective on Food and Wellness
Building a positive relationship with one’s body and reframing perspectives on food and wellness is essential for healing and overall health.
See yourself as a luxurious vehicle deserving proper care.
The Crisis of Habits and Conditioning
The current crisis extends beyond external factors to a crisis of habits and conditioning.
Breaking old conditioning requires perseverance and commitment.