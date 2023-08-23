Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health & How to Stop Inflammation in Your Body | Free Podcast Summary

Dr. Will Cole ON: The Foods You ABSOLUTELY SHOULD NOT Eat To Live Longer! | Jay Shetty

A deep dive into the realm of self-care, gut health, the psychology of eating, and the interconnectedness of mental and physical well-being, Dr. Will Cole shares expert insights into achieving better health on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

The conversation unravels the importance of functional medicine, the role of gut health in overall well-being, the impact of certain foods, and the concept of ‘Shameflammation’.