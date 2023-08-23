Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health & How to Stop Inflammation in Your Body – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health
Dr. Will is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the globe and started one of the first functional medicine telehealth centers in the world over a decade ago. Named one of the top 50 functional and integrative doctors in the nation,
Dr. Will provides a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is also the host of the popular The Art of Being Well Podcast and the New York Times bestselling author of Intuitive Fasting, The Inflammation Spectrum, and the brand new book Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel.
Your stomach health
Gut health is crucial for overall health, as it affects the immune system and is linked to various health issues. Understanding gut health can help prevent and manage inflammation, autoimmune issues, and hormonal imbalances.
Pay attention to your body’s signals, especially bowel movements, to gauge your overall health. Mental and physical health are interconnected, so addressing emotions and thoughts can improve wellbeing.
Inflamation is bad for the gut
Inflammation caused by gluten-containing grains, industrial seed oils, conventional dairy, added sugar, and alcohol can negatively impact our health. Mindset, gut health, and medication use play important roles in our overall well-being.
Certain medications and chronic stress can harm gut health by disrupting the microbiome and causing conditions like leaky gut syndrome. It’s important to be mindful of these effects and work with a healthcare professional to maintain gut health.
Chronic stress
Chronic stress and inflammation can lead to health problems, but incorporating healthy habits like sleep, technology boundaries, and self-care practices can help reduce stress. Starting small and not waiting for the “perfect time” is key.
By prioritizing self-respect and self-care, we can view wellness as a positive choice rather than a restrictive regimen. By fueling our bodies appropriately and avoiding toxic relationships with food, we can improve our overall health and feel great.
Making healthy choices
Making healthy choices doesn’t need to be boring. It’s important to indulge in food, but be mindful of how you feel afterwards. Exploring new activities with friends positively impacts both your social life and your health. Be a role model and inspire others to make positive changes for a healthier community.
Hormones play a vital role in regulating our body’s internal communication system, affecting our mood, gut health, and overall well-being. Maintaining a healthy balance and supporting hormone health is crucial for leading a healthy and balanced life.
Food intolerance
Patients can take control of their health by educating themselves on functional medicine testing and utilizing direct-to-consumer labs. Understanding the potential for food intolerances and bioindividuality can also inform dietary choices.
Not all diets work for everyone. If you struggle with gut issues or food sensitivities, certain foods may be causing discomfort. It’s important to work with a healthcare provider to create a personalized plan for optimal health.
How our relationship with food affects our body
- Our relationship with food and ourselves can impact the function of our vagus nerve and hormones.
- Inflammation is a key factor that affects our overall health, and we should pay attention to what we consume.
- The inflammatory core four are gluten-containing grains, industrial seed oils, conventional dairy, and added sugar.
- Alcohol can also contribute to inflammation.
- However, it’s not just about what we eat but also how we approach it with our mindset and intentions.
- Our gut microbiome plays a crucial role in regulating many pathways in the body, and medications like NSAIDs and antibiotics can affect it negatively.
- Taking care of our gut health is essential for our overall well-being.
The effects of medications and chronic stress on gut health
- Taking medications for specific health conditions can have long-term effects on gut health.
- Antibiotics and certain pain pills can negatively impact the gut microbiome and lead to conditions like small intestinal bacterial overgrowth and leaky gut syndrome.
- Alcohol can also disrupt the balance of the gut microbiome and increase intestinal permeability, triggering autoimmune conditions.
- It’s important to be conscious of these effects and work with your doctor to support gut health, especially after taking medications.
- Chronic stress can also have negative effects on gut health, so finding a balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system responses is crucial for overall health.
Managing stress and inflammation for a healthier life
- Cortisol and inflammation are not inherently bad; they play crucial roles in our immune system.
- However, chronic stress and inflammation can lead to health problems.
- To reduce stress, it’s important to practice healthy habits, like getting enough sleep, setting boundaries with technology, and incorporating self-care practices.
- Starting small and not waiting for the “perfect time” is key.
- Don’t wait for a holiday or a new year to make positive changes in your life.
Healthy habits can be fun with friends!
- Making healthy choices for your diet and lifestyle doesn’t have to be a boring or isolating experience.
- It’s okay to indulge in foods you enjoy, but remember to eat them mindfully and be aware of how they make you feel afterwards.
- Experimenting with new activities like cold plunges or infrared saunas with friends can be a fun way to socialize and improve your health.
- Don’t be afraid to be a leader in your friend group and encourage healthy habits.
- It can inspire others to make positive changes and lead to a happier and healthier community.
Hormones – the biochemical emails that impact our well-being
- Hormones are like biochemical emails that influence how we feel.
- They are the body’s internal communication system, and their balance is essential for homeostasis, which means getting them just right.
- Hormones can be measured in labs, and chronic stress or other health conditions can impact their levels.
- Supporting hormones is crucial for improving mood and gut health, among other things.
- However, getting access to labs for hormone testing can be expensive and challenging, with limited access across the world.