Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health & How to Stop Inflammation in Your Body – Jay Shetty | Free Podcast Summary

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Dr. Will Cole ON: Why Gut Health is Impacting Your Brain Health

Dr. Will is a leading functional medicine expert who consults people around the globe and started one of the first functional medicine telehealth centers in the world over a decade ago. Named one of the top 50 functional and integrative doctors in the nation,

Dr. Will provides a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. He is also the host of the popular The Art of Being Well Podcast and the New York Times bestselling author of Intuitive Fasting, The Inflammation Spectrum, and the brand new book Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel.