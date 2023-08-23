Dr. Zach Bush ON: Science Based Approach to Healing Your Gut Health & How to Prevent Disease with Nutrition | Free Podcast Summary

‘Not with Dinosaurs but with birds mammals humans not with palms and ferns but Palms Ferns and flowering trees deciduous trees flowering plants wildflowers and so this has been a journey of iteration on this planet of life more rich and more intelligent at every single turn and this needs to be embraced as a society right now as we anticipate the death of many things we need to get excited for what will come next more richness more beauty is going to happen and that’s programmed into the Matrix of life it will get better it will get more diverse and it will get more intelligent if we imagine the Earth leaping from dinosaurs to birds and mammals and humans where do we go from birds and mammals and humans to what what species has this Earth already imagined and already coded for in the virum the virum is a description of a library of genetic potential it’s all of the viruses of the planet it’s a database those viruses are new potential genes waiting to be expressed by whatever life happens next right now in my body there’s 10 to the 15 viruses coursing through my bloodstream it’s 10 billion viruses in my bloodstream right now not the same viruses repeated different viruses 10 billion new genes checking in with every cell on my body say is this an opportunity is this an opportunity is this an opportunity so as I let go of my own biology if I let go of fear guilt and shame is there a possibility for me to leap forward with my own biology with the genes that are within me right now coursing through my bloodstream because I’m a microcosm of Extinction and rebirth and this is where medicine has really failed us is it was a belief of scarcity rather than abundance death rather than rebirth fear of being that everything was against us rather than perhaps everything is for us and this has been that slippery Journey For Me of realizing at each turn I underestimated our potential and we are sitting here at the Pinnacle of a great Rebirth of humanity if we choose to go that direction.’ – Dr. Zach Bush