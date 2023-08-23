Dr. Zach Bush ON: Science Based Approach to Healing Your Gut Health & How to Prevent Disease with Nutrition | Free Podcast Summary

Dr. Zach Bush ON: The Importance of Gut Health & Why Dehydration Is Worse Than You Think
In this episode, Dr. Zach Bush joins host Jay Shetty to discuss the intricate relationship between human health and the environment.
They delve into the complexities of nutrition science and how it can be reimagined to better prevent diseases.
Dr. Bush challenges conventional medical and nutritional approaches, advocating for a holistic perspective that views health as an ecosystem.
He discusses the impacts of modern lifestyles, farming practices, and technological advancements on human health, and shares insights from ancient medicine systems.
‘Not with Dinosaurs but with birds mammals humans not with palms and ferns but Palms Ferns and flowering trees deciduous trees flowering plants wildflowers and so this has been a journey of iteration on this planet of life more rich and more intelligent at every single turn and this needs to be embraced as a society right now as we anticipate the death of many things we need to get excited for what will come next more richness more beauty is going to happen and that’s programmed into the Matrix of life it will get better it will get more diverse and it will get more intelligent if we imagine the Earth leaping from dinosaurs to birds and mammals and humans where do we go from birds and mammals and humans to what what species has this Earth already imagined and already coded for in the virum the virum is a description of a library of genetic potential it’s all of the viruses of the planet it’s a database those viruses are new potential genes waiting to be expressed by whatever life happens next right now in my body there’s 10 to the 15 viruses coursing through my bloodstream it’s 10 billion viruses in my bloodstream right now not the same viruses repeated different viruses 10 billion new genes checking in with every cell on my body say is this an opportunity is this an opportunity is this an opportunity so as I let go of my own biology if I let go of fear guilt and shame is there a possibility for me to leap forward with my own biology with the genes that are within me right now coursing through my bloodstream because I’m a microcosm of Extinction and rebirth and this is where medicine has really failed us is it was a belief of scarcity rather than abundance death rather than rebirth fear of being that everything was against us rather than perhaps everything is for us and this has been that slippery Journey For Me of realizing at each turn I underestimated our potential and we are sitting here at the Pinnacle of a great Rebirth of humanity if we choose to go that direction.’ – Dr. Zach Bush
Lessons from Ancient Medicine Systems
Ancient medicine systems like Chinese medicine and Ayurveda hold valuable insights into the relationship between nutrition, nature, and overall well-being.
These systems emphasize the importance of balance and harmony with nature for maintaining health.
Chemical Dependency and Nutritional Health
The dependency on chemicals in farming practices and the pharmaceutical industry has compromised nutritional health and vitality.
This has profound implications for our personal health and the health of our environment.
Need for a Radical Revolution
The increasing prevalence of diseases indicates that we are at the end of physiology.
A radical revolution is required to address this issue, which involves rethinking our approach to health and well-being.
Glyphosate and Communication Disruption
Glyphosate, a primary herbicide used in Western food systems, disrupts communication between human cells.
This leads to a decline in human health and a rise in chronic diseases.
Role of the Microbiome
The microbiome plays a crucial role in restoring communication within the body.
This understanding highlights the importance of gut health in maintaining overall well-being.
Importance of Soil Health
Soil regeneration and biodiversity are key for maintaining a healthy environment and supporting human health.
The health of the soil is directly connected to the health and vitality of human beings.
‘We’ve been working for the last 15 years in our laboratory and in our clinics to sort out what’s the simplest approach to beginning again because I think we really are at the end of physiology when we see two-year-olds with osteosarcoma when we see 15 year olds with you know psychotic major depression when we see a 20 year old with life-threatening autoimmune disease all of these conditions are that we need a radical revolution and so we’ve been working through all the complexity of the diseases and the root causes and everything else to find that there’s really eight very basic things that start to build physiology from the ground up at the cell level and therefore at the organism level and from the organism to the species and those eight things.’ – Dr. Zach Bush
Our Connection to Nature
Our relationship with water, food, soil, and the planet is crucial for maintaining our health and our connection to the future.
This relationship precedes human intellect and consciousness, reminding us of our innate connection to nature.
Reconnecting with Nature
Reconnecting with nature and finding peace within ourselves is essential for holistic health.
Practices such as deep breathing and mindfulness can help us reconnect with our surroundings and improve our overall well-being.