Dustin Moskovitz – Eliminating Work About Work – [Founder’s Field Guide, EP. 19] – Invest Like the Best with Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Podcast | Free Podcast Summary

Don’t just work about work! The pyramid of clarity

Give people clarity about what’s most important, what the strategy is, and what the goals are that they’re working towards

The pyramid of clarity from top to bottom:

The Mission

Strategy

Company-wide objectives

Business, product, and internal objectives

Key results

Projects

Most of “work about work” is really exchanging status information and getting on the same page with your team. Time gets wasted because people don’t understand what’s important or don’t understand what somebody else is doing. Help people connect to the higher parts of that pyramid of clarity so they know which things to prioritize and why they matter.