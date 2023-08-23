Elon Musk: Neuralink, AI, Tesla Autopilot, and the Pale Blue Dot – Artificial Intelligence with Lex Fridman • Podcast Notes | Free Podcast Summary

The self-driving problem

To solve the self-driving problem, you need to re-create the operational capacity of a human: optical senses and biological neural nets

Creating an accurate vector space is the hardest problem – identifying the relevant factors in your ever-changing environment

Example: Kids are getting off a bus, the human brain recognizes that they could be crossing in front of the bus even though you can’t see them.

This example describes object permanence, which is a difficult problem to solve.