Empower Employees and Boost Business Growth: The Power of 'CEO for A Day' | Podcast Summary

Ville Houttu: Why Making Every Employee CEO For A Day Is Essential For Your Business

The bigIdeas by Ville Houttu, CEO of Aronia Partners (a company that provides advisory and interim executive services) provides an innovative perspective on leadership and company culture, in which he shares the practices that led his company to significant growth and recognition.

The core concept revolves around empowering employees by making them ‘CEO for a Day’, a practice that has transformed his company’s culture and success.