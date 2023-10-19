Joscha Bach: Life, Intelligence, Consciousness, AI & the Future of Humans | Lex Fridman Podcast
In this thought-provoking discussion, Joscha Bach, a cognitive scientist, AI researcher, and philosopher, delves into the nature of life, intelligence, consciousness, and the future of humans in the context of AI.
Bach explores the metaphor of life as a ‘game’, the stages of self-realization, the construction of identity, and the implications of AI alignment.
Identity Projection through ‘Costume’
The term ‘costume’ is used to describe how individuals present themselves to the world.
It can be a projection of who they are.
However, we are also prisoners to our costumes, as everything we present to others is an addition to what we truly are deep inside.
Multiplicity of Personalities
The concept of multiple personalities suggests that individuals can switch between different personalities or ‘costumes’ throughout the day.
Some people develop subpersonalities for different roles, and if they play these roles all the time, they may forget their true selves.
Collapse of Self-World Division
The final stage discussed is the collapse of the division between the personal self and the world generator.
Through practices like meditation or the use of psychedelics, individuals can realize that they are not just a person, but a vessel that can create a person.
You are not actually a person, but you are a vessel that can create a person. – Joscha Bach
The ‘Game Engine’ Concept
The ‘game engine’ concept refers to the mechanism through which we create our feelings, our world, and even the people inside of it.
Gaining control over this game engine can lead to manipulation of our feelings before we have the wisdom to handle it.
The longest possible games is to keep entropy at bay as long as possible by doing interesting stuff. – Joscha Bach
AI Alignment and Self-realization
The importance of the AI alignment discussion is underscored, and how it reflects these stages of self-realization.
Depending on the stage an individual is in, their concerns about AI vary, ranging from assimilating wrong opinions to not achieving enlightenment quickly enough.
AI’s Understanding and Expression of Love
AI should be built with the ability to understand and express love.
This is essential for coexistence with AI, as it will need to share purposes with us, implying a non-transactional relationship.
Enlightenment as Representation Understanding
Enlightenment is the realization of how experience is implemented.
It involves understanding that everything is a representation.
This is more profound than the non-dual state, where one feels one with the universe.
Exploring Shared Representations
Few neuroscientists consider the possibility of shared representations and resonance between individuals.
Exploring this area could provide new insights into how we perceive and interact with the world around us.